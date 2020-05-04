Remembering the Kent State University shooting on its 50th anniversary

Fifty years ago today, on May 4, 1970, four students at Kent State University were shot and killed by members of the Ohio National Guard during campus protests against the Vietnam War.

Three of the four students killed — Sandra Scheuer, Allison Krause and Jeffrey Miller — were Jewish; the fourth victim was William Schroder.

Krause and Miller were protesters, while Scheuer and Schroeder were bystanders.

The tragic incident reverberated well beyond the Kent State campus in northeast Ohio, throughout the United States and around the world.

The university is presenting a virtual commemoration dedicated to the memory of the four students on its website, which includes more information about the event and its aftermath and other virtual commemoration events.