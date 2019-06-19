Report finds crosswalks dangerous to pedestrians, especially elderly and kids

Israel’s crosswalks are hazardous for pedestrians, especially the elderly and children, and appear to be getting more dangerous.

Since the start of 2019, drivers have killed 43 pedestrians on Israel’s roads. In the same period last year, vehicles killed 39 people on foot.

Of this year’s fatalities, 14 were elderly people and nine were children, representing more than half of those killed, according to a Tuesday report from Channel 12 news.

Eighty percent of those injured this year were hit while on marked street crossings. Observers at 275 crosswalks across the country found that 25% of vehicles did not stop for pedestrians waiting to cross.

“We need to fix the infrastructure, to elevate the crosswalk, illuminate them, install speed bumps, to curb the speed of the vehicles. That way, when someone gets hit, hopefully it won’t be a deadly accident,” said Erez Kita, head of the Or Yarok organization, which advocates for better road safety in Israel.