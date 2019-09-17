Rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram wins silver, bronze medals at World Championships

Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram took home two gold and two silver medals at the World Championships on Tuesday, adding more hardware to an already impressive haul ahead of next year’s probable Olympic run.

Ashram won silver in the hoop competition and bronze in the ball competition, snagging the medals on the second day of the games being held in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

“I am proud to represent Israel here and of course, going to [the] Tokyo 2020 Olympics would be a dream. It’s a dream of every athlete,” Linoy told the Olympic Channel after the competition.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Ashram has racked up an impressive series of victories in recent competitions, making her, a 20-year-old Rishon Lezion native, a favorite to medal at the Olympic Games next summer.

Congratulations! Israeli ????????Rhythmic Gymnast Linoy Ashram wins Silver ???? in Hoop at the World Championships in Baku! Photo Israel Olympic Committee pic.twitter.com/gReqswrQYO — Israel Sports Rabbi (@thesportsrabbi) September 17, 2019

Last August, Ashram won two golds and a bronze medal at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup, setting a world record in the clubs event. A month later, she finished second in the world championships, the best ever performance by an Israeli gymnast.

So far in 2019, Ashram has won seven medals at international competitions; three gold medals at the Grand Prix in March, and in June, she snagged two gold and two silver medals at the European Games.