Rivlin wishes Jews around the world a happy new year

Ahead of the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah, President Reuven Rivlin wished Jewish communities around the world a return to normal life in the coming year, and a strengthening of bonds between Israel and the Diaspora.

Rivlin, in an English-language video, noted that the past year had been one of “highs and lows” in which world leaders committed to fighting anti-Semitism and which saw Israel sign peace agreements with two Gulf Arab nations, but which also saw the advent of the coronavirus pandemic and the tragedies it has brought on.

“We have lost loved ones. Our schools, synagogues, and community centers have been closed, and we still face great uncertainty about the future,” Rivlin said.

He expressed hope that a cure for coronavirus would soon be found, and added that he hoped and believed “this period has reminded us that ‘all of Israel are responsible for one another’ — the entire Jewish people are one family… what unites us is much greater than what divides.

“From Jerusalem, I would like to wish you all a good and sweet new year! May you all be blessed with happiness, joy and good health.”

Earlier this week Rivlin made a prime-time televised address in which he apologized to Israelis for the government’s failure to contain the pandemic.

“I know that we have not done enough as a leadership to be worthy of your attention. You trusted us and we let you down,” Rivlin said. He called on the government to regain the public’s trust for its efforts against the virus.