Rocket fired from Gaza Strip following IDF retaliatory strikes on Hamas

A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel early Thursday morning, the IDF said. The attack came shortly after Israeli planes struck Hamas naval targets off the coast of the Strip following an earlier rocket attack which landed in an open field in Israel.

The IDF said that warning sirens were activated near the Gaza border.

The Israel Defense Forces said earlier that fighter jets and aircraft hit several “sea-based bases” in the north belonging to the Hamas terror grop after Palestinian terrorists in Gaza fired a rocket from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel Wednesday night.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The army said the strikes were in response to the rocket attack, as well as “continuing terror activities from the Strip.”

An army statement added, “The IDF will continue to oppose attempts to harm Israeli civilians and considers the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for what happens in and out of the Gaza Strip. ”

Thursday morning’s rocket attack was the sixth rocket fired at Israel from the enclave in the past week. One rocket was fired at southern Israel on Friday night, followed by three on Saturday night Saturday. Three of these were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system. One rocket struck outside a home in the southern town of Sderot, causing light damage, but no physical injuries.

The Israeli military retaliated to the Friday night attack, bombing two Hamas positions in the coastal enclave. There was no military response to the Saturday night rocket attack.