Saudi plane turns around after passenger realizes she forgot baby

A plane flying from Saudi Arabia to Malaysia had to turn back after a passenger realized she had left her baby in the airport’s terminal, the Guardian reported Tuesday.

In a video of the pilot speaking to air traffic controllers, he can be heard asking to return to King Abdulaziz airport after the woman told cabin crew she had left her baby.

“May God be with us. Can we come back?” the pilot asks.

The air traffic controllers can be heard discussing the situation.

“This flight is requesting to come back,” an operator tells his colleague. “A passenger forgot her baby in the terminal, the poor thing.”

The pilot repeats his request: “I told you, a passenger has left her baby in the terminal and she refuses to continue the flight.”

The flight was given permission to return to the airport and the woman was presumably reunited with her child.