Senior IS commander planning attacks in Europe is killed in Syria, says US military

Officials say Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was target of American drone strike, operation will temporarily disrupt terror group’s ability to carry out assaults

By AP and ToI Staff 4 April 2023, 12:00 pm Edit
Illustrative photo of a US Predator B drone (photo credit: AP/Eric Gay/File)
Illustrative: Undated photo of a US drone (photo credit: AP/Eric Gay/File)

BEIRUT, Lebanon — A drone strike carried out by the American-led coalition in northwestern Syria has killed a senior member of the Islamic State terror group who was in charge of planning attacks in Europe, the United States military said Tuesday.

The man killed Monday in the strike was identified by a US military statement as Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri. The military statement added that his death “will temporarily disrupt the organization’s ability to plot external attacks.”

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said on Monday that one person was killed in a drone strike near the rebel-held village of Kefteen.

The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said it evacuated the man from the scene of the attack and he later succumbed to his wounds.

The strike was the latest in a series of attacks over the past years targeting al-Qaeda-linked terrorists and senior members of the Islamic State group in northwestern Syria.

Most of those killed by US strikes in the rebel-held Idlib province over the past years were members of al-Qaeda offshoot Horas al-Din, which is Arabic for “Guardians of Religion.” The group includes hardcore al-Qaeda members who broke away from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the strongest insurgent group in Idlib province.

In February, a drone strike killed two men, whom local activists initially identified as Horas al-Din members. The Observatory later said that one of the two killed was a senior member of the Islamic State group, which was defeated in Syria in March 2019.

