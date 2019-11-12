Sirens sound across southern Israel as area bombarded by rockets

Dozens of rockets were fired out of Gaza at Israel early Tuesday morning, following an IDF operation that killed powerful Islamic Jihad terror commander Baha abu al-Ata.

Rocket sirens trilled repeatedly starting at 6 a.m. in towns near the Gaza border and as far away as Rishon Lezion, Gedera and Ashdod, according to the Israeli military. An Associated Press reporter said barrages of rockets could be heard being fired out of the Strip.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the attacks.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Magen David Adom rescue service said one person was treated for anxiety and another suffered light injuries while running toward a bomb shelter.

Several missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

The IDF urged residents of southern Israel to stay close to bomb shelters.

Israeli authorities had earlier ordered schools in areas near Gaza shuttered Tuesday and announced other precautions as they prepared for reprisal attacks following the assassination of al-Ata.

According to the army, al-Ata, the head of Islamic Jihad’s northern Gaza branch, was responsible for several instances of rocket fire on Israel at Iran’s behest.

In addition to shutting schools and bolstering troops, the army also ordered some roads near the Strip be shuttered and rail service to the area was canceled. The military also forbade public events and closed off some open areas, including the Zikim beach near the Gaza border and Black Arrow memorial site, which was the site of an RPG attack on a bus last year.