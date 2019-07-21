‘Slaughter the Jews’ painted on section of Western Wall in Muslim Quarter

The phrase “Slaughter the Jews” was spray painted on the “Little Western Wall,” a section of the Western Wall located in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The vandalism took place on Saturday. At least one Arab girl was arrested on Saturday night in connection with the incident.

The graffiti, written Arabic, was covered with red paint to hide its message.

The Little Western Wall is located in a narrow alleyway about 200 yards south of the Western Wall Plaza and next to the Iron Gate to the Temple Mount. Only a few rows of its stones are exposed.

Sunday 21st July 2019: Little Western Wall in Jerusalem vandalized with anti-semitic graffiti; Graffiti said "Slaughter the Jews" before it was covered over with red paint; Little Western Wall is of deep spiritual significance to Jews because of close proximity to Holy of Holies. pic.twitter.com/hObqUWEkpT — Israel First (@israelfirst_tv) July 21, 2019

It is considered the second closest place outside of the Temple Mount to the location of the Holy of Holies in the Second Jewish Temple which stood on the site. As a result, the Little Western Wall is considered by Jews to be particularly sacred.

The closest point to the Holy of Holies is inside the Western Wall tunnels which run alongside the Mount.

The Western Wall is a remnant of the Second Jewish Temple which was destroyed by the Romans in 70 CE.