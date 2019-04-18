Snow expected to blanket Mount Hermon on Passover amid cold snap

Mount Hermon could be hit with a freak springtime snowstorm on Sunday, and scattered rains in the north and coastal regions are expected to dampen Passover holiday plans in the coming days, according to the Israel Meteorological Service.

According to the service, rain will begin on Friday night in the north and along the coast. On Saturday, light rain will continue in the north and the entire country will see unseasonably cold temperatures and strong winds.

On Sunday, snow is expected to fall in the Hermon, thunderstorms are expected in the north, and rain will fall in the central region, before petering off in the evening. Temperatures will continue to be colder than average and southern Israel may see some haze.

The rest of the week, however, looks sunny around the country and may even reach heatwave-level warmth, with temperatures steadily climbing to 23°C (73°F) in Jerusalem, 26°C (78°F), and 29°C (85°F) in Tiberias by Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis are expected to take to the outdoors next week during the Passover holiday that begins Friday evening, with many likely to head north to enjoy the scenery after a rainier than average winter left its rivers, lake, and waterfalls booming.

Last month, authorities said they expect the water level of the Sea of Galilee to rise to above the lower red line for the first time in two years.

Heavy rainfall over the past few months means Israel has broken a five-year drought that plagued the north, but the country’s water woes are not yet over. During the summer, the Sea of Galilee evaporates at the rate of a centimeter per day, meaning it will again dip below the lower red line.