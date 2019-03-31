Son of rabbi killed in 2016 terror shooting dies in traffic accident

The eldest son of a rabbi killed almost three years ago in a terror shooting attack in the West Bank died Sunday after being involved in a traffic accident on Friday.

Shlomi Mark, 29, was critically injured Friday evening in a motorbike accident near the southern city of Kiryat Gat while he was on his way to his work at the Prime Minister’s Office.

He was taken to Soroka hospital in Beersheba, where medical staff fought for his life but eventually pronounced him dead on Sunday morning. He is survived by his wife Yiska — who also lost her father, Eliyahu Ben-Ami, in a terror attack — and their three children.

Mark was the son of Miki Mark, the director of the Otniel yeshiva in the West Bank who was gunned down by a Palestinian terrorist in July 1, 2016, while driving with his family near the West Bank settlement of Otniel where they lived. The 48-year-old father of 10 was killed instantly; his wife, Hava, sustained a serious head injury in the attack.

After Miki Mark’s death, Shlomo had taken on the role of the family’s primary provider.

Politicians mourned him on Sunday, with Likud MK Yehudah Glick, a resident of Otniel, saying the funeral would be held Monday at the Givat Shaul cemetery in Jerusalem. The exact time was yet to be announced.

“Simply inconceivable the pain that has befallen this family,” Education Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted. “That nation of Israel stands at your side in your dark times. May you know no more pain.”

“We are shocked and saddened in the face of the terrible tragedy,” said Yochai Damri, head of the Har Hebron Regional Council and a family friend. “Shlomi, from the time he joined the army to this day, chose to devote his best years to the security of the State of Israel as an officer and later in the security establishment. Our heart is broken.”