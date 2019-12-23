Startup launches B2B matchmaking tool to turn events into ‘community’

An Israeli startup that allows participants to register online for conferences and other events has now set up business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking software that enables participants at events to meet, talk business, and stay in touch using the platform even after the event is over.

The software was used for the first time at the ARISE 2019 summit, which took place earlier this month in Rishon Lezion, Israel, and which featured the B2B platform to help participants meet Israeli entrepreneurs and other businesspeople who attended from 30 countries.

Some 350 meetings were set up during the ARISE event using the software developed by ProMarketing Wizard, based outside Jerusalem, said the firm’s marketing manager Matan Brint in a phone interview.

The software is available to participants before, during and after the event, enabling people to keep in touch and even to reach out to participants they didn’t get around to meeting during the event, said Brint. “This means that the networking can continue all year long, as we aim to create a community around each event,” she said.

Called B2B Wizard, the software is a “holistic events concept,” aiming to consolidate contacts made at an event. After registration, each participant at a conference, exhibition or talk can set up a profile listing their personal details and fields of interest. The software allows users to access the profiles of other attendees who have signed up for the service, filtering by participant type, company or field of interest. They can then initiate chats and set up meetings.

ProMarketing Wizard, a developer of digital marketing management tools for marketing professionals in Israel and overseas, was founded in 2011 by Eli Amar, an entrepreneur with 22 years of local and global marketing experience, according to the company website. (Full disclosure: Amar is the husband of a Times of Israel staff member.) Israeli clients for the company’s registration software include Haifa’s Rambam Hospital, The Israeli Medical Association, Strauss Group and tech firms like Verint, Amdocs and Landa. Now the startup is adding this latest B2B capability to its product offering.

B2B Wizard differs from the plethora of other B2B meet-up programs — a quick Google search reveals a variety of firms doing similar things — in several aspects, explained Brint. First, as mentioned, it is meant to create a business community around each event. The software also allows users to get a timeline view of each event — meaning the participants can see how the meetings they have set up for themselves fit in with the event’s main agenda. The platform also gives users automatic reminders for upcoming meetings and the option of adding each meeting to their calendar.

The software has been released in English and is now being translated into Hebrew, said Brint. The company plans to start selling it to customers abroad, she added.