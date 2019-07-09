Suspect arrested in murder of Israeli DJ during show in Mexico

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an Israeli DJ and another individual last month during a show in Mexico, a local attorney general announced Tuesday.

A group of armed assailants opened fire at a rave in the city of San Luis Potosí in central Mexico on June 29. Haifa native Ronen Dahan, 45, known in the electronic music scene as DJ Perplex, and one other person were killed in the attack.

San Luis Potosí attorney general, Federico Garza Herrera, announced that the suspect, identified as “Victor N”, 29, had been taken into custody and brought before a judge for a hearing.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

It is thought that the incident in which Dahan was killed was linked to the ongoing drug cartel violence in the country, according to local reports.

VIOLENTA MAÑANA DE SÁBADO YA VAN 3 MUERTOS Y 4 HERIDOSUN ATAQUE EN UN SALÓN DE FIESTAS UTILIZADO COMO RAVE DEJA 2… פורסם על ידי ‏‎Reporte – San Luis‎‏ ב- יום שבת, 29 ביוני 2019

Dahan did not appear to have been deliberately targeted in the shooting at the club, in the neighborhood of Teirra Blanca on the edge of the city.

Local media reported that the suspect had been arrested in the past in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found dumped in 2017 not far from the club where Dahan was murdered.

Dahan appeared to have been traveling and performing in Mexico for the better part of a month, according to posts on his Facebook profile.

His cousin Emily Ben Hamo said Dahan had earned a following playing large parties around the world, though his music never caught on in Israel.

“He always wanted to come back to Israel and make it big playing his music here,” she told the Walla news site.