Suspect in stabbing of 6-year-old in Rehovot remanded for 4 days

The suspect in the stabbing of a six-year-old boy in the central city of Rehovot was remanded on Friday by four days, as police continue to try determine the motive.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon in a public park in the city, with the circumstances unclear.

The boy was hurt in the hand and treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken in moderate condition to Kaplan Medical Center in the city to undergo surgery on his hand.

Police arrested the 34-year-old suspect, who according to some reports was inebriated when he carried out the attack. Later reports suggested that the assailant suffers from mental illness and is known to the authorities.