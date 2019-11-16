Suspected neo-Nazi charged with gun crime in Texas
Authorities believe suspect is member of AtomWaffen Division hate group; AR-15 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, a 9mm pistol, at least 1,500 rounds of ammunition and drugs found in car
Federal prosecutors say a suspected neo-Nazi is facing a gun charge following an FBI investigation.
Authorities charged 23-year-old Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance after he was arrested in Post, Texas. A federal grand jury indicted him Wednesday.
Defense attorney Michael L. King declined comment Friday except to point out Bruce-Umbaugh has no criminal record.
The US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas said in a statement that Bruce-Umbaugh was a passenger in a car stopped by local law enforcement Nov. 4.
Authorities recorded discovering an AR-15 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, a 9mm pistol, at least 1,500 rounds of ammunition, a small canister of marijuana and roughly two grams of THC oil inside the car.
Authorities believe Bruce-Umbaugh is a member of AtomWaffen Division, a neo-Nazi hate group.
