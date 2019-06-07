Suspects in Charlie Hebdo, Hyper Cacher terror attacks to go on trial in France

PARIS — Suspects linked to the deadly jihadist attacks that struck the Paris region in January 2015, killing 17 people over a three-day period, will stand trial from April to July next year, a legal source said on Friday.

A special Paris criminal court will hear the case against 14 people accused of helping the attackers, providing them with logistical support and the weapons to carry out the attacks.

The victims included 12 people killed at the offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo by Cherif Kouachi and his brother Said on January 7, 2015. They targeted the paper for its caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

Over the following two days the third gunman, Amedy Coulibaly, killed a policewoman in the Montrouge suburb south of Paris where authorities think he may have initially been targeting a nearby Jewish school.

He then killed four people at Hyper Cacher, a kosher supermarket during a hostage standoff with police.

All three gunmen were killed by police.

Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham, Yohan Cohen, and François-Michel Saada were killed in the siege at the Hyper Cacher market. All four were buried in Jerusalem.

The three attackers had claimed allegiance to jihadist groups.

The source told AFP the trial would run from April 20 to July 3, 2020.

Since those killings, more than 250 people have died in a series of jihadist-linked attacks in France.