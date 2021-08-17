Syrian media reports IDF strike in Quneitra border region

Syrian media reported on Tuesday evening of an Israeli missile strike on an area in the Syrian side of the Golan Heights.

The state-run SANA news agency reported that “initial information indicates an Israeli missile attack west of the town of Hader in the northern Quneitra countryside,” adding that two missiles were fired in the strike.

Footage taken from the Israeli side of the fence shows an object flying through the air before it exploded.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a pro-opposition group of unclear funding that has activists on the ground in Syria, said that the Israeli strikes on Tuesday targeted areas where Iran-backed fighters are based.

Another independent pro-opposition Syrian source in the Golan Heights claimed two separate sites were hit: one belonging to the Hezbollah terror group, and the other being the office of the Syrian First Division’s 90th Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Hussein Hamoush.

Hamoush has been previously named by the Israel Defense Forces, in leaflets dropped in the area, as cooperating with Hezbollah, with Syrian troops warned not to corporate with the Iran-backed militias in the area.

דיווח בסוריה: צה"ל שיגר שני טילים לעבר עמדה צבאית בצפון קוניטרה@rubih67 @AlonAmitzi

(צילום: מחמוד איוב) pic.twitter.com/7gswrbSIeX — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 17, 2021

Syria’s state media did not confirm the pro-opposition reports, and they could not be independently verified.

Israel’s military does not comment on reports of specific strikes in Syria, save for those that are in retaliation for attacks from the country.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel fears Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Hezbollah.

Judah Ari Gross contributed to this report.