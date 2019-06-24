Technion appoints physicist Prof. Uri Sivan as new president

The Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, has appointed physicist Prof. Uri Sivan as its next president. Sivan will replace outgoing president Prof. Peretz Lavie on October 1, the Haifa-based university said in a statement Monday.

The international board of governors of the Technion approved his appointment.

Sivan, 64, served as a pilot in the Israeli Air Force and in 1991 joined the Faculty of Physics at the Technion. His research has covered a wide range of fields including quantum mesoscopic physics and the harnessing of molecular and cellular biology for the self-assembly of miniature electronic devices. In recent years, his research has focused on the way water orders itself next to molecules and the effect of this ordering on inter-molecular interactions.

Sivan set up and led the Russell Berrie Nanotechnology Research Institute (RBNI) at Technion from 2005 to 2010, and two years ago he set up the National Advisory Committee for Quantum Science and Technology of the Council for Higher Education’s Planning and Budgeting Committee (PBC).

“I stand on the shoulders of giants and I hope to see far, high, and deep,” Sivan said in a statement. “I humbly stand here before you committed to do everything in my power to lead this remarkable institution to even greater achievements as it approaches 2024, a century since opening its doors. Technion will continue to serve as a beacon of pluralism, equality, freedom of speech, integrity, ethics, social justice, environmental consciousness, and inclusion in the global community based on these values.”