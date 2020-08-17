Tennis pioneer Angela Buxton dies aged 85

Former British tennis player, two-time Grand Slam doubles champion and equal rights pioneer Angela Buxton has died at the age of 85, it was announced on Monday.

Buxton, who had Jewish heritage and was targeted by anti-Semitic abuse during her career, was a doubles partner and lifelong friend of Althea Gibson, whose 1956 French Open title was the first Grand Slam singles triumph by a black American player.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of British tennis player Angela Buxton, friend and doubles partner of Althea Gibson,” Billie Jean King wrote on social media. “It was wonderful to spend time with her and hear her words about Althea at the unveiling of her statue [at the US Open] last year. Rest In Peace to a true champion.”

Buxton won the women’s doubles alongside Gibson at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 1956, the latter of which was the first All England Club title to be won by a British-Jewish player.

That year, Buxton also reached the singles final at Wimbledon, losing to American Shirley Fry.

However, her career was cut short at the age of just 22 due to a serious hand condition.

Buxton was inducted into the Black Tennis Hall of Fame in 2015 for her relationship with trailblazer Gibson, who won five Grand Slam singles titles including both Wimbledon and the US Open in 1957 and 1958.