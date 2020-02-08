The first ‘Harry Potter’ book is now available in Yiddish
‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ translated by Arun Visnawath, son of US Yiddish-language poet Gitl Schaecter-Visnawath
JTA — As of Friday, the first book in the Harry Potter series is available in Yiddish.
“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” in the UK, or “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” as it is known in the United States, was released in Yiddish by the Swedish publisher Olniansky Tekst Farlag. Yiddish is an official language in Sweden.
It was translated by Arun Visnawath, 29, the son of an Indian-American father and American Yiddish-language poet Gitl Schaecter-Visnawath, author of the “Comprehensive English-Yiddish Dictionary.”
Schaecter-Visnawath’s father was a professor of Yiddish at Columbia University.
