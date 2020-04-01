The only place where Israelis are gathering to party: Virus quarantine hotels

As Israel nears a full lockdown and even small gatherings of people are subject to police fines, many young people have been holding large parties with DJs and karaoke nights — without breaking the law.

They are coronavirus carriers who have been staying at hotels repurposed as quarantine facilities, all of whom have been displaying mild COVID-19 symptoms or none at all.

Footage published on social media from the Dan Panorama hotel in Tel Aviv indicates that many of the coronavirus patients are having a better time than the rest of the country, since the social distancing rules so strictly applied elsewhere are unnecessary in a place where all are already infected.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“We are making lemonade out of lemons,” said Amit Katzav, who has been at such a hotel for four days.

“It is approved by the management. We are trying to pass the time together in the best way we can,” she told Channel 12 on Wednesday.

She said there has been criticism of the parties, which are being held while people are dying and lives have been disrupted.

“We’re already here at the hotel, and I think we should take it the best way possible, try to smile and be optimistic. Being sad will not help,” she said.

There have been 21 deaths in the country from the virus, and over 5,500 infections.