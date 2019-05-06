Third suspect arrested in hit-and-run of Jerusalem child

Police on Monday arrested a person believed to have been a passenger in a car that fled the scene after running over and critically injuring a child in Jerusalem.

The unidentified man, who is in his twenties, was found hiding out in an apartment in Givat Shmuel, near Tel Aviv, police said.

He is suspected of being a passenger in the car driven by Natanel Sandrusi, 23, the main suspect in the April 21 hit-and-run that left 11-year-old Binyamin Biegeleisen hospitalized in critical condition.

Another man was arrested last week on suspicion that he was in the car and helped Sandrusi evade capture. Sandrusi surrendered to police a week after the accident, after his picture was published in the media.

The car was found abandoned hours after the accident in the Givat Ze’ev settlement north of the city.

A preliminary police investigation determined that the owner of the vehicle was not a suspect. Sandrusi had received permission to drive the car.

The collision occurred at a marked crosswalk on Golda Meir Boulevard, a busy thoroughfare in the northwest of the city that has seen a large number of accidents. The child’s brother was reportedly with him at the time of the crash and was lightly injured.

Police investigators told the Jerusalem traffic court that Sandrusi was driving irresponsibly the night of the accident, and may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.