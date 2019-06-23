Thousands in Morocco protest US peace confab, burn Israeli flags

RABAT, Morocco — Thousands protested Sunday in Morocco against a planned conference in Bahrain where the economic component of a US-led plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians is set to be unveiled.

Demonstrators gathered in the capital Rabat burned an Israeli flag near Morocco’s parliament and shouted “Death to Israel!” and “Death to the United States!”

The economic aspects of the US plan — dubbed the Peace to Prosperity workshop — are set to be discussed by attendees at a meeting in Manama on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Other slogans decried “Arab traitor regimes” for planning to attend the conference, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The US said on June 12 that Morocco would be one of several countries to attend the peace summit. Rabat has remained mum on the issue.

The White House revealed key details on Saturday, including a target of raising more than $50 billion in investment and creating more than a million jobs for the Palestinians over 10 years.

But the Palestinian Authority is boycotting the event and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday rejected the economic plan, which he said “should not be discussed” in the absence of a political solution.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.