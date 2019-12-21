Tiffany Trump’s Lebanese boyfriend dismisses engagement rumors

Media outlets in Lebanon reported this week that Tiffany Trump would be marrying the son of a prominent Lebanese businessman, but her rumored husband to-be has said: not so fast.

A report Wednesday by MTV, a Lebanese television station, published an image of a purported invitation to an upcoming engagement party at Mar-a-Lago for US President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter and Michael Charbel Boulous.

The reported engagement was covered widely by media in the Middle East, with some outlets running headlines such as “Trump to have Lebanese son-in-law.”

“The letter/invitation that has spread around in the past two days is not real, it’s been completely made up,” Charbel Boulos wrote on Instagram.

The New York Daily News said the Trump Organization confirmed the two were not engaged.

Charbel Boulos, 25, grew up in Nigeria, where his family’s Boulos Enterprises is based.

He and Tiffany Trump, 26, have reportedly been dating since 2018.

Tiffany Trump is one of the US president’s two daughters, the other being Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka Trump, who serves an aide to her father, is married to fellow White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, an Orthodox Jew.