ToI Presents: English screening of Israel’s Oscar pick ‘7 Blessings’ plus discussion

By ToI Staff 14 February 2024, 4:48 pm Edit
From the Ophir-nominated feature film '7 Blessings,' up for Best Feature at the September 10, 2023 Ophir Award ceremony (Courtesy PR)
The Times of Israel is hosting a live, in-person event on February 28 at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. We will screen with English subtitles “7 Blessings,” the film that swept Israel’s Ophir Awards in September with ten awards out of 12 nominations, then have an on-stage conversation with one of its screenwriters, lead actress Reymonde Amsellem.

This is one of the first times “7 Blessings” will be shown with English subtitles. The evening includes a conversation between Amsellem and arts and culture editor Jessica Steinberg about the film and what initially prompted Amsellem and her sister Eleanor Sela to write it, along with director Ayelet Menahemi, creating her first film in 16 years.

In the film, the bride, Marie (Amselleme), is marrying into a French Ashkenazi family. Much of the film takes place over the course of the “seven blessings,” the ritual meals hosted during the post-wedding week by the couple’s siblings and matriarchs.

The crux of the sometimes humorous, intimate film is to explore a situation in which Moroccan families once gave away children to relatives who couldn’t conceive.

The film’s character of Marie (Amsellem) was raised from the age of 2 by her aunt Grazia, played by Rivka Bachar, and away from her mother, Hanna, played by Tiki Dayan, who won her first Ophir for her supporting actress role in the same film.

Amsellem won her third Ophir and first best actor award for her role in “7 Blessings.” The film won best film, best directing, best script, best actress and best supporting actress, as well as best makeup, casting and soundtrack. It thereby became Israel’s official Oscars entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the upcoming awards.

After wine and cheese at 6:30 p.m., we’ll watch the film with English subtitles, then sit down for a discussion with the lead actress and screenwriter of the film, Reymonde Amsellem. Jessica Steinberg, The Times of Israel’s culture and lifestyles editor, will host the discussion.

Tickets cost NIS 60, but if you are a member of the Times of Israel Community, you are entitled to half-price tickets for this pre-Oscars event.

