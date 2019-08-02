Trump mocks Baltimore congressman after break-in at his home: ‘Too bad!’

US President Donald Trump on Friday mocked a US congressman with whom he has feuded in recent days, after it emerged the lawmaker’s home had been broken into.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” he tweeted.

Trump provoked accusations of racism when he lashed out at the majority black, Democratic-led city on Sunday by attacking prominent African-American lawmaker Cummings, whose district covers much of Baltimore.

Trump at the time launched a Twitter tirade against Cummings calling his majority-black district a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.”

Cummings on Friday said he scared off an intruder at his home last weekend. In a statement Friday, the Maryland Democrat said someone “attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 27.”

“I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house,” Cummings said. “I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them.”

Cummings’ House Oversight and Reform Committee has been investigating Trump family members serving in the White House.

Trump’s joke at Cummings’ expense seemed to rile even some of his allies, with former ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley responding to the Tweet with an eye-roll emoji and writing: “This is so unnecessary.”