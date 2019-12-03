Trump says he supports Iran protesters, after appearing to scorn them
Trump says he supports Iran protesters, after appearing to scorn them

US president states he misheard a question during London press meeting, adds the world ‘has to be watching’ the violence in Islamic Republic

By TOI staff and AP Today, 9:46 pm 0 Edit
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg at Winfield House in London, December 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to distance himself from the anti-government protesters in Iran, but later issued a clarification that he supports the demonstrators.

Trump, speaking in London where he is attending the NATO leaders summit, was asked if he supports the Iranian protesters against a government-imposed gas hike, in nationwide demonstrations that have drawn a brutal response in which hundreds have been killed.

He responded: “I don’t want to comment on that but the answer is no.”

A short while later, the US president clarified his comments to reporters, and tweeted his backing for their cause.

“We do support them totally and have supported them from the beginning,” said Trump, adding that he had misheard the question, thinking he was being asked was about financial support.

“Iran is killing thousands and thousands of people right now as we speak,” Trump also told reporters.

He added they were killed “for the mere fact that they’re protesting,” calling it a “terrible thing.”

Trump was mum on what, if anything, the US could do in response to the violence, but said, “I think the world has to be watching.”

Iranian protesters gather around a fire during a demonstration against an increase in gasoline prices in the capital Tehran, on November 16, 2019. (AFP)

Amnesty International said on Monday it believes at least 208 people were killed in the protests and the crackdown that followed. Iranian state television on Tuesday acknowledged for the first time that security forces shot and killed what it described as “rioters” in multiple cities amid recent protests over the spike in government-set gasoline prices.

The protests are viewed as a reflection of widespread economic discontent gripping the country since Trump reimposed nuclear sanctions on Iran last year.

Trump encouraged reporters “to get in there and see what’s going on,” noting that the Iranian government has curtailed internet access to limit the spread of information about the violence.

