Two cops injured; gun stolen in clash in Bedouin town

Two police officers were injured and one had her firearm stolen on Friday during a clash with residents of the southern Bedouin town of Hura, police said.

The incident started when a police force arrived in the town to carry out an arrest. Residents began throwing stones at the officers and fought with them.

Two of the officers who were lightly wounded required medical treatment at a nearby hospital, police said.

The police later found and recovered the weapon and arrested five people.