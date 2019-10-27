Two killed in northern Israel car crash, bringing weekend toll to 8

Two men were killed in a road crash in northern Israel late Saturday, the latest victims in a spate of deadly traffic collisions across the country over the weekend.

The men, in their mid-20s, were in a commercial vehicle that apparently collided head-on with another car on Route 85 between the town of Judeida Makr and the coastal city of Acre.

They were both declared dead at the scene by rescue crews. Pictures of the crash showed a van flipped on its roof on the side of the road.

Two people in the second vehicle were taken to a local hospital with light injuries.

Police opened an investigation into the crash, which capped a two-day rash of deadly vehicular incidents that left eight people dead and more injured.

Earlier Saturday, Carmit Soreru, 30, was killed at I’billin Junction outside Haifa when a bus hit her car. The Tel Aviv woman was declared dead at the scene.

On Saturday afternoon, 57-year-old Taibe man Arafat Hasnin Masarwe was killed when a tractor he was working on overturned, crushing him.

Four people were killed on Friday, including two teens hit by cars while riding electric vehicles in separate incidents.

A Jerusalem man was also killed while riding a motorcycle, and a man was killed on the Ayalon Highway near Herzliya when he was struck in a hit and run while checking his engine on the side of the freeway.

The deaths brought the number of Israelis killed in traffic accidents this year to 274, according to data from the National Road Safety Authority, 37 more than at the same time last year.