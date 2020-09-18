Two shot dead in Nazareth during club brawl, police search for suspects

Two men were shot dead in the northern city of Nazareth Thursday night in a suspected double homicide, police said.

The shooting took place in a club in the city, reportedly during a brawl. The identity of the shooters was not known.

The victims, a man in his twenties and another aged around 40, were rushed to a hospital in the city in serious condition but later died of their injuries.

Police launched an investigation and collected evidence at the scene. They later arrested five suspected of involvement in the brawl, the Walla news site reported.

The past few years have seen a rise in killings and gun crime in Arab Israeli communities. Arab leaders say police largely ignore the violence, which includes family feuds, mafia turf wars, and violence against women.

A number of demonstrations and large rallies have been held to protest what Arab Israelis say is a failure to adequately deal with the wave of criminal violence within the community.