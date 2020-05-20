Two Sudanese nationals caught trying to enter Israel from Lebanon

Two men were caught attempting to sneak into Israel from Lebanon on Tuesday evening, the Israeli army said.

“The suspects were identified immediately and located quickly,” a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, suggesting that their crossing triggered sensors at the border.

“They appear to be work-seekers,” the army said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The two are reportedly Sudanese nationals.

Hebrew media reports said they crossed the border near Dovev, an Israeli village north of Safed that lies just across the border from the Lebanese village of Yaroun.

They were unarmed and have been taken for questioning by the army.

In early May, IDF troops detained five Sudanese migrants who tried to cross into the country from Lebanon. The five men were sent back to Lebanon, the IDF spokesperson said.

Lebanon is in the middle of a massive economic crisis, made worse by coronavirus restrictions.

On Sunday, Israeli troops shot a man who crossed the border for as-yet unknown reasons. The army said the suspect was flown to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

It said the suspect crossed into Israel near Mount Dov, also known as Shebaa Farms, a contested area along the border that is claimed by Israel, Lebanon and Syria.

The Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar news outlet claimed the man was a shepherd with Syrian citizenship, walking his flock through the area.

“The event is being investigated,” the IDF said.

العدو يطلق النار ويصيب أحد رعاة الماشية قرب موقع "رويسات العلم" في مرتفعات #كفرشوبا اللبنانية !! "الخبر قيد المتابعة"#قناة_المنار pic.twitter.com/HNXHJ5QonX — علي شعيب ???????? (@alishoeib1970) May 17, 2020

Last month, Hezbollah operatives allegedly vandalized portions of the security fence separating Israel from Lebanon.

On April 17, the IDF found that damage was caused to the fence at three locations along the border. A day later, Israel officially accused the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group of being responsible for the vandalism, which was seen in Israel as a threat, and then Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed the Foreign Ministry to file a complaint at the UN Security Council.

Also last month, IDF troops and Lebanese army soldiers faced off near the border in a highly irregular incident, with photos from the scene showing the two sides raising weapons at each other and UN personnel standing in between. The incident took place between the southern Lebanese village of Adaisseh and the northern Israeli town of Metulla, UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti told The Times of Israel, saying that while it was south of the Blue Line — the unofficial but widely recognized border between the two countries — Lebanon deems the area to be contested.