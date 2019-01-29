UK Jewish teen found hanged in Manchester building

A 16-year-old girl Jewish girl was found hanged in a derelict building in the northern British city of Manchester Monday.

A relative discovered Sarah Goldman in the building near Brookside Drive, shortly after she went missing, the Manchester Evening News reported Tuesday.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he was later released on bail.

Goldman was a pupil at the King David High school, an Orthodox Jewish school.

Police were told that Goldman was last seen at 5:30 a.m. on Monday when she apparently told her family that she was going to school early to use the gym, the report said.

At 9:25 a.m. the same day police were informed that she was missing and 20 minutes later, they received a second call saying she had been found dead.

Her family home in the Prestwich area of the city, which has a large Jewish community, was near the building where she was found.

Police said they are keeping an “open mind” in the investigation.

Superintendent Caroline Hemmingway of the Greater Manchester Police said “We are currently investigating the tragic death of a 16-year-old girl in Kersal, and it is our top priority to find out exactly how she died.

“We have arrested a man in connection with the girl’s death, however, we are still keeping an open mind and will be exploring all avenues,” she added.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and a scene remains in place in the building near to Brookside Drive.”

“We are trying to piece together this puzzle and help give the girl’s family the answers they deserve.”

King David High School said in a statement that “Sarah was a lovely, bright, intelligent and well-mannered pupil and she will be hugely missed by everyone at school.”