Ultra-Orthodox MK cheered for (mistakenly) joining LGBTQ rights meet

An ultra-Orthodox lawmaker brought unexpected, brief and misguided joy to a Knesset meeting on LGBTQ rights Tuesday when he wandered into the discussion by accident and took a seat at the table.

Participants at the meeting of the Knesset LGBTQ rights lobby greeted MK Yosef Taieb of the Shas party with heartfelt gratitude and applause at what appeared to be a momentous sea change in the lawmaker’s attitudes.

The Shas party, and the ultra-Orthodox community in general, shuns the LGBTQ community and opposes granting rights that take its needs into consideration.

“We are honored with the presence of Chairman of the Knesset Education Committee, Yossi Taieb. Yossi, thank you for being with us,” said a visibly moved MK Yorai Lahav-Hertzano, who chairs the lobby.

“Thank you, Yossi,” chimed in Labor MK Naama Lazimi, as the participants applauded him.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Taieb politely declined Lahav-Hertzano’s offer to deliver a few words. A short time later he slipped out of the room, after an aide was spotted whispering in his ear.

ח"כ יוסי טייב מש"ס נכנס במפתיע לשדולת הקהילה הגאה והתקבל במחיאות כפיים – כשחשב בטעות שזו שדולת ההשכלה הגבוהה@yaara_shapira pic.twitter.com/JLfaFker9y — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 6, 2023

Advertisement

The meeting was part of a slate of special discussions at a number of committees dedicated to LGBTQ rights to mark Pride Month.

According to media reports, Taieb had been looking for a meeting of the Higher Education lobby.

Taieb heads the Knesset Education Committee, which that day was discussing LGBTQ issues, specifically protections for LGBTQ children in school. However, he did not attend that meeting either.

Coalition lawmakers, including openly gay Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, largely shunned the happenings.