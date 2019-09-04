Upcoming Piano Festival is about more than the piano

More than 300 musicians, bands, composers, actors who like to sing and comedians, too, will participate in the 21st Piano Festival, from November 13 through Saturday night, November 17 in Tel Aviv-Jaffa.

It’s an opportunity for all kinds of artists, including well-known, emerging and more veteran musicians, to jam together in a rehearsed manner, discovering new talents and interests in their collaborative efforts.

There will be one-time performances, original productions, album and song launches and experimental efforts among the 58 shows, which range in price from NIS 59 to NIS 159.

These rock stars and indie artists, spoken word minstrels and classical musicians arrange works together, combining genres, sounds and instruments, often including the piano, but not always.

The festival, which always takes place in the fall, and is sponsored by the City of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, will be held in the performance spaces and halls of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, the Cameri Theater, Jaffa’s Noga auditorium and Mercaz Einav LeTarbut.

This year, the performers include Shlomi Shaban on piano with Itamar Duori and Eren Tzur; Yonatan Gefen and Shem Tov Levi; Rivka Zohar with Ricki Gal; Roni Peterson and Leonid Petshka; Aviv Geffen and The Mistakes; Balkan Beat Box; five women indie bands; female singers A-Wa; and alternative digital artist Noga Erez.

Among the five nights of the festival will be one dedicated to the memory of Alona Turel, a pianist and important part of the festival who died in May. Artists who worked with her, including Hava Alberstein, Shalom Hanoch, Nurit Galron, Yoni Rechter, Meir Israel and Ariel Horowitz will perform in her memory.

The festival is also marking the year of poet Natan Alterman with three events revolving around his works, including one for children.

Tickets are available through the Zappa site.