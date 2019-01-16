Victory for Netanyahu in Likud Central Committee vote ahead of elections

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday won the backing of the powerful Likud Central Committee for a series of procedural proposals ahead of the upcoming elections.

The vote means Netanyahu heads to the polls with more control in shaping the party list ahead of the upcoming primaries and with his party united behind him, even though he faces possible indictments in a series of corruption investigations.

National elections will be held April 9, with many parties, including the Likud, holding primaries to determine their list of candidates.

The committee voted 1,017 in favor and 575 against the proposals.

“I thank the members of the Likud Central Committee for their powerful support for me and my proposal,” Netanyahu said. “The Likud is united ahead of the elections where we will again ask the public for their support to continue to lead the State of Israel to great achievements in security, diplomacy, in society and the economy.

The most controversial clause was a proposal to allow MK Avraham Neguise to run again in the spot reserved for new immigrants.

General party protocol holds that anyone who was a sitting MK needs to run on the general list in the primaries. However, Netanyahu proposed letting Neguise, originally from Ethiopia, take the safe spot again even though there was widespread opposition to the move.

The committee also announced that it was freezing the membership of 14 members of the “New Likud” faction and they would not be able to run in the primaries.

The New Likudniks was founded in 2011 by leaders of the social justice protests, which that summer saw hundreds of thousands of Israelis take to the streets to demand government action on behalf of the middle class. The group’s stated agenda is to push what it says are middle-class interests from within Likud. It takes no position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But many Likud members, as well as journalists and pundits, have questioned the right-wing credentials of the New Likudniks. They have accused members of the group of being undercover leftists trying to influence the party from within.

One of the members who was expelled told the Ynet news site that the move was political persecution and said they would appeal the legality of the move in court.