Video shows UK troops apparently shooting at picture of Corbyn

Britain’s military said Wednesday it launched an investigation after a video posted on social media appeared to show UK troops using a poster of British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for target practice.

The video posted on Twitter focuses on four soldiers with handguns standing and firing in what looks like an indoor firing range supposedly in or near the Afghan capital Kabul. When the shooting stops, the person making the video shifts the camera to focus on the target, a large poster of Corbyn, and moves closer to show the bullet holes.

A large banner at the bottom of the video frame says “happy with that.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Corbyn, a veteran socialist, has often been critical of British military campaigns overseas.

Video has emerged of soldiers on a shooting range in Kabul firing at a target of Jeremy Corbyn. MOD confirms it as legit: pic.twitter.com/qOr84Aiivj — Alistair Bunkall (@AliBunkallSKY) April 3, 2019

The British Army said that the apparent behavior “is totally unacceptable and falls well below the high standards the Army expects. A full investigation has been launched.”

Labour defense spokeswoman Nia Griffith tweeted that the video was “shocking and completely unacceptable.” She said it was “right that the Army is carrying out a full investigation.”

Politicians have reported increased threats and fears for their safety amid heightened tensions over Brexit.

“How can serving soldiers think it acceptable to use Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition, for target practice,” Labour member of parliament Alex Sobel said in a tweet.

The British army says nearly 1,000 UK troops are currently deployed in Afghanistan.