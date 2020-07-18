‘Not on the cabinet agenda’: Netanyahu’s handouts-for-all plan reportedly stalls

Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow last week to speedily disburse handouts to all Israelis to help cope with the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, the grant proposal is reportedly not on the agenda for Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting.

The reported hold up is due to coalition infighting over the Netanyahu plan’s central provision — for the money to be shared out among all Israelis, irrespective of need.

Facing harsh criticism over his response to the financial crisis set off by the coronavirus pandemic, Netanyahu on Wednesday announced the new NIS 6 billion ($1.75 billion) financial aid package that will see the government cut a check to every Israeli.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

But critics denounced it. Roee Cohen, the head of Lahav, Israel’s Chamber of Independent Organizations and Businesses, called it “cheap populism” and said it was “a surreal decision to give money to people who don’t need it, instead of people who are crying out.”

The plan would see couples with one child receive a one-time payment of NIS 2,000 ($583), which rises to NIS 2,500 ($729) for those with two children, and NIS 3,000 ($875) for those with three or more. Single Israelis aged 18 and over would each receive NIS 750 ($218).

The proposal was roundly criticized by Finance Ministry officials, the premier’s coalition partners and the public. The criticism mostly centered on the plan’s call to disburse money to all Israelis — regardless of income or whether they were hurt economically by the government-mandated restrictions to contain the virus — and its high cost.

Now, the plan has been left off the agenda for the upcoming weekly cabinet meeting, which was released on Friday, according to both the Ynet news site and Kan public broadcaster.

The omission suggests the handout plan will not be approved early next week. It wasn’t immediately clear when the proposal would be submitted for approval.

The hold up is due to a dispute between Netanyahu’s Likud party and its coalition partners in the Blue and White faction, headed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, which is demanding that the grants only go to lower and middle income citizens, Kan reported.

The grants were initially not supposed to go to more wealthy Israelis, but were extended to everyone to speed up the handout process, the report said.

Amid the outcry over the plan after its announcement, Blue and White is now demanding that the grants be given out according to income levels, as was originally planned.

The funds are to come from social security payments and therefore likely won’t require formal legislation to be approved, but rather only ministerial support.

When he announced the plan, Netanyahu called on politicians to quickly support it, saying he was sure the whole government would approve it and expressed hope it would not prove necessary to anchor it in new legislation, since that would take time.

Netanyahu said he wanted to “quickly get it to all Israeli households” and that “if we start arguing about why, it will take longer — weeks, I hope not months… We’ll never get it done.”

“We need to get the wheels moving and make sure nobody falls between the cracks,” he said.

Israel’s Channel 13 news calculated Thursday that NIS 1.8 billion ($522 million) of the NIS 6 million in promised handouts will go to families with monthly income of over NIS 22,000 ($6,390), including over 200,000 families with income over NIS 40,000 ($12,775) per month. It noted that 114,000 Israelis with assets over $1 million, 16,000 Israelis with $5-50 million in assets, and 50 Israelis with assets of over $500 million will also receive the handouts.

Channel 12 news, highlighting what it suggested was the absurdity of indiscriminate payouts to all Israelis, noted Friday that Quentin Tarantino and family would receive NIS 2,000.

Amid the spiraling economic crisis and record-high numbers of new coronavirus infections, cabinet ministers agreed in the early hours of Friday morning on a series of new lockdown measures, including the open-ended closures of restaurants and gyms from Friday at 5 p.m.

But Netanyahu on Friday afternoon backtracked and delayed the restaurant closures until Tuesday after widespread criticism and threats by restaurant owners to defy the government orders.

The new restrictions are another blow to the faltering economy. As of Wednesday, 853,843 Israelis were out of work, amounting to an unemployment rate of 21 percent, the Israeli Employment Service said.

Thousands of small business owners and self-employed Israelis demonstrated against the government’s economic policies in Tel Aviv last Saturday night and another protest is expected this weekend.

According to a Channel 13 poll published on Sunday, 61% of Israelis disapprove of Netanyahu’s overall handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and 75% are unhappy with how his government has handled the economic fallout of the pandemic. Only 16% said that they were satisfied with the government’s economic response.

Thousands of people had donated millions of shekels as of Friday morning in an effort to redirect the virus handouts to those most in need.

The restrictions announced Friday will also limit gatherings, close non-essential shops and businesses on weekends and close beaches on weekends starting next week. Many of these restrictions, too, are being heavily criticized.