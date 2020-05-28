Visiting parents of slain soldier, IDF chief vows to catch son’s killer

IDF chief of staff Aviv Kohavi on Thursday visited the parents of a soldier killed in a West Bank operation earlier this month, promising to catch their son’s killer.

Amit Ben-Ygal was killed by a rock thrown from the roof of a building while his unit was making arrests in the village of Yabed.

Kohavi arrived at the family home in Beer Ya’akov with senior commanders of the Golani Brigade, where Ben-Ygal had served.

His parents, Baruch and Nava, told them about their son, the military said in a statement.

Kohavi told them that “the phone call informing them that the terrorist has been caught will come,” and promised efforts to achieve that would continue as needed, according to the statement.

The Ben-Ygals were visited a day earlier by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said he identified with their pain as a bereaved brother, having lost his brother Yoni in the 1976 Entebbe Operation.

Netanyahu ceremoniously inscribed a letter in a Torah scroll being written in Amit’s memory.

In the predawn hours of May 12, the elite Golani Reconnaissance Battalion carried out a series of arrests in the northern West Bank village of Yabed. As the soldiers were making their way out of the Palestinian village, a brick thrown from the roof of a three-story building struck and killed Ben-Ygal, according to the IDF.

Hundreds of people attended his funeral on the same evening.

Ben-Ygal was killed one month before the end of his service. The 21-year-old from the central city of Ramat Gan was the first IDF soldier to be killed in action in 2020. He was posthumously promoted from staff sergeant to sergeant first class.