Warning against Iran deal, Israel marks 30 years since attack on Argentina embassy

Dozens of people attended a memorial service Thursday at the site of a 1992 terrorist attack against the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, exactly 30 years after the site was blown up by a car bomb.

“It was a terrorist attack against my country, but it was also an attack on Argentina, the country where my father was born and raised,” Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who was leading a Foreign Ministry delegation, said at the ceremony.

The ceremony took place at the same time as the March 17, 1992 attack, when a suicide bomber killed 29 and wounded 242 in front of the Israeli embassy, in what still is the deadliest attack on an Israeli diplomatic mission. A group with ties to Iran and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah took responsibility for the bombing.

“The perpetrator of the attack in Argentina is Iran, and it is our moral duty to continue to pursue them until they are brought to justice,” Sa’ar said.

The justice minister used the ceremony to reiterate Israel’s public position on a potential revival of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

“Recently, we are hearing about the dangerous nuclear agreement, which is being formed between the powers and Iran. The lifting of sanctions under the agreement will transfer huge sums to Iran and its proxies, like Hezbollah, harming peace and stability in the Middle East, and strengthening terror elements,” Sa’ar added.

Before the ceremony, Sa’ar met with the families of those killed and injured in the attack and with the heads of the Jewish community in Argentina.

On Friday, he is slated to meet with Argentine President Alberto Fernández, according to the Ynet news site.

Argentina has accused Iran of perpetrating the 1992 attack and also of orchestrating the 1994 suicide bombing of the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires, which killed 85 and injured hundreds. Those responsible for both crimes have never been caught.

