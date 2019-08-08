‘Whoever didn’t know him missed out,’ says father of murdered student Dvir Sorek

The father of a yeshiva student found stabbed to death in the West Bank on Thursday remembered his son as “a kid with light in his eyes,” and said whoever killed him had “murder in his eyes.”

Dvir Sorek, who was enrolled in a program combining military service with Torah study, set out Wednesday from the Migdal Oz settlement, where he was studying, to buy a gift for a teacher in Jerusalem. His body was found with stab wounds early Thursday on the road leading to the settlement, in what authorities were treating as a terror attack.

“Whoever didn’t know him missed out; he used to help the weak around him who were in need of a friend,” a tearful Yoav Sorek told reporters outside his home.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Our Dvir was sweet,” Sorek, editor of the conservative HaShiloach journal, said of his 19-year-old son. “Two months ago he had a karate exam and he didn’t get a high grade because his teacher said he performs the movements well, but lacks ‘murder’ in his eyes. That’s right. He had light in his eyes. Now someone with murder in his eyes has taken him.

“We received a gift for almost 19 years — for that gift we are grateful, we will carry the pain from now on,” he said.

Sorek will be buried Thursday evening at 8 p.m. at the cemetery in his hometown, the settlement of Ofra.

“Unfortunately, attacks are a part of all of our lives in Israeli society,” said Sorek, whose father-in-law Rabbi Binyamin Herling was killed in a terror attack in the northern West Bank in October 2000.

“This is part of the reality of life and the long struggle for life that we are leading here,” he added.

No one has taken responsibility for killing Sorek. However, two of the largest Palestinian terror groups — Hamas and the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad – praised the attack and indicated it was a response to a recent wave of demolitions carried out by Israel last month.

Rabbi Shlomo Wilk, the head of the Machanayim yeshiva, where Sorek studied, said “he was found clutching the books that he’d bought” for one of his teachers.

Teachers remembered him as having a “heart of gold.”

A resident of Ofra described him as a “good kid” and “talented musician” who loved nature, in an interview with Army Radio.

Authorities have launched a wide-scale manhunt for the attackers.

Initial findings indicated that Sorek was not killed where his body was found, but may have been abducted elsewhere, stabbed to death and then left along the road outside Migdal Oz.