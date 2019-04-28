Woman, 65, dies after son attacks her in their home in Lod

A 65-year-old woman died Sunday after she was attacked the previous day by her son in their home in the central city of Lod.

The woman was critically injured and taken to Assaf Harofeh Medical Center in Tzrifin, where she succumbed to her wounds, the hospital said.

The 45-year-old son is reportedly recognized as suffering from schizophrenia, but police say there have been no previous complaints about him.

He was arrested at the scene. The Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court extended his remand until May 5 and told police to send him to a psychiatric examination.

Police said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

The suspect’s lawyer accused police of refusing at first to send him to undergo a mental evaluation.

“This is a difficult family tragedy,” said the lawyer, Neal Simon. “The son is recognized and treated by the mental health system. The court accepted our arguments and criticized police for their conduct after the incident.

“Despite the fact that we told the officers the suspect is mentally ill and asked for him to be sent to a psychiatric evaluation, police illegally decided not to send him to be examined,” Simon said. “We expect the Israel Police to respect the law and safeguard suspects’ rights.”