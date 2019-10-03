Woman dead in suspected murder-suicide attempt near Jerusalem

Police were investigating a possible murder-suicide attempt near Jerusalem Thursday evening, after finding the body of a woman next to her seriously injured partner.

Paramedics who rushed to the scene in the Jerusalem suburb of Motza found the 30-year-old woman in a home without signs of life and were unable to resuscitate her. The 25-year-old man was taken to a Jerusalem hospital.

The two had both suffered stabbing wounds, and according to Channel 12 news police suspected the man had stabbed the woman and then himself.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A months-old infant was found in the couple’s home. She was unharmed and handed over to the care of relatives.

A neighbor told the Ynet news site that the couple had only moved in about a month ago.