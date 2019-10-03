Woman dead in suspected murder-suicide attempt near Jerusalem
Officials suspect woman’s partner, found near her in serious condition, stabbed her and then himself; infant daughter who was in house is unharmed

An illustrative photo of a police car, February 27, 2017. (Moti Karelitz/Flash90)
Police were investigating a possible murder-suicide attempt near Jerusalem Thursday evening, after finding the body of a woman next to her seriously injured partner.

Paramedics who rushed to the scene in the Jerusalem suburb of Motza found the 30-year-old woman in a home without signs of life and were unable to resuscitate her. The 25-year-old man was taken to a Jerusalem hospital.

The two had both suffered stabbing wounds, and according to Channel 12 news police suspected the man had stabbed the woman and then himself.

A months-old infant was found in the couple’s home. She was unharmed and handed over to the care of relatives.

A neighbor told the Ynet news site that the couple had only moved in about a month ago.

