Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page

Woman found dead in Ramat Gan; partner arrested

Body of 27-year-old discovered in apartment, sent for autopsy

By TOI staff 25 January 2022, 10:31 am Edit
Illustrative: Israel Police investigate the scene of a crime, June 2, 2021. (Israel Police)
Illustrative: Israel Police investigate the scene of a crime, June 2, 2021. (Israel Police)

A 27-year-old woman was found dead overnight Monday in an apartment in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan.

Police arrested the woman’s partner, 32, and questioned him. The body was taken for an autopsy.

The two had been in a relationship for the past few month, with no complaints to police of violence, according to Hebrew media reports.

Early Friday morning, a woman was found dead in an apartment in northern Israel, in what appeared to be a deadly case of domestic violence.

Then on Saturday, another woman was shot dead in Ramle.

Last year, 16 women were murdered in Israel by people they knew, down from 21 in 2020, the Israel Observatory on Femicide research group at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported earlier this month.

Activists have long complained that not enough is done to prevent domestic violence in Israel, particularly in cases where the family is known to authorities.

In November, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, who also chairs a new ministerial committee on gender equality, announced the allocation of NIS 155 million (approximately $50 million) for a national plan to combat violence against women.

In July, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman ordered NIS 55 million ($17 million) be immediately allotted to efforts to prevent and treat domestic violence. The money has been earmarked to partially fund the Welfare Ministry’s National Plan for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, which was approved in 2017 but has seen less than half the designated funds transferred for its implementation.

read more:
comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed