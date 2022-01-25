Woman found dead in Ramat Gan; partner arrested

A 27-year-old woman was found dead overnight Monday in an apartment in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan.

Police arrested the woman’s partner, 32, and questioned him. The body was taken for an autopsy.

The two had been in a relationship for the past few month, with no complaints to police of violence, according to Hebrew media reports.

Early Friday morning, a woman was found dead in an apartment in northern Israel, in what appeared to be a deadly case of domestic violence.

Then on Saturday, another woman was shot dead in Ramle.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Last year, 16 women were murdered in Israel by people they knew, down from 21 in 2020, the Israel Observatory on Femicide research group at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported earlier this month.

Activists have long complained that not enough is done to prevent domestic violence in Israel, particularly in cases where the family is known to authorities.

In November, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, who also chairs a new ministerial committee on gender equality, announced the allocation of NIS 155 million (approximately $50 million) for a national plan to combat violence against women.

Advertisement

In July, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman ordered NIS 55 million ($17 million) be immediately allotted to efforts to prevent and treat domestic violence. The money has been earmarked to partially fund the Welfare Ministry’s National Plan for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, which was approved in 2017 but has seen less than half the designated funds transferred for its implementation.