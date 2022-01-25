Woman found dead in Ramat Gan; partner arrested

A 27-year-old woman was found dead overnight Monday in an apartment in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan.
Police arrested the woman’s partner, 32, and questioned him. The body was taken for an autopsy.
The two had been in a relationship for the past few month, with no complaints to police of violence, according to Hebrew media reports.
Early Friday morning, a woman was found dead in an apartment in northern Israel, in what appeared to be a deadly case of domestic violence.
Then on Saturday, another woman was shot dead in Ramle.
Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition
by email and never miss our top stories
By signing up, you agree to the terms
Last year, 16 women were murdered in Israel by people they knew, down from 21 in 2020, the Israel Observatory on Femicide research group at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported earlier this month.
Activists have long complained that not enough is done to prevent domestic violence in Israel, particularly in cases where the family is known to authorities.
In November, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, who also chairs a new ministerial committee on gender equality, announced the allocation of NIS 155 million (approximately $50 million) for a national plan to combat violence against women.
In July, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman ordered NIS 55 million ($17 million) be immediately allotted to efforts to prevent and treat domestic violence. The money has been earmarked to partially fund the Welfare Ministry’s National Plan for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, which was approved in 2017 but has seen less than half the designated funds transferred for its implementation.
Telling an urgent story
Join our Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
During a global pandemic, one tiny country is producing research that's helping to guide health policy across the world. How effective are COVID-19 vaccines? After the initial two shots, does a third dose help? What about a fourth?
When The Times of Israel began covering COVID-19, we had no idea that our small beat would become such a central part of the global story. Who could have known that Israel would be first at nearly every juncture of the vaccination story - and generate the research that's so urgently needed today?
Our team has covered this story with the rigor and accuracy that characterizes Times of Israel reporting across topics. If it’s important to you that this kind of media organization exists and thrives, I urge you to support our work. Will you join The Times of Israel Community today?
Thank you,
Nathan Jeffay, Health & Science Correspondent
You’re serious. We appreciate that!
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we come to work every day - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
comments