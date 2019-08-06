1 killed, 1 injured as fire extinguisher explodes on IDF base

A civilian employee of the military was killed after a fire extinguisher exploded on an army base in central Israel on Tuesday, officials said.

A second civilian worker was lightly injured in the blast at Tel Hashomer army base and taken to the hospital for treatment, the Israel Defense Forces said.

“A short while ago, an IDF employee was critically wounded as a result of a fire extinguisher explosion during routine work on an army base in the center of the country,” the military said in a statement.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“The victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. His family was notified.”

The ZAKA emergency response service said the critically injured man was later pronounced dead.

The lightly injured worker was also taken to the hospital, the army said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire extinguisher to explode. The military said it was investigating.