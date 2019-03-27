2 pedestrians wounded in hit-and-run outside Jerusalem’s Jaffa Gate

Two pedestrians were lightly wounded in a hit-and-run accident outside the Jaffa Gate of Jerusalem’s Old City early Wednesday, police and medics said, adding that the nature of the incident was not yet clear.

Police sent reinforcements to the site and were searching for the driver who fled the scene. they were also investigating whether the incident was a car-ramming terror attack or a traffic accident.

The Magen David Adom rescue service said the two victims, a 19-year-old and a 29-year-old, both students at a yeshiva, were conscious and treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital in a good condition.

The area has been the site of frequent stabbing attacks in recent years, but it is also a busy thoroughfare and one of the main entrances for cars into the Old City.