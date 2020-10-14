2 soldiers injured after explosive thrown at them during West Bank raid

Two Israeli soldiers were injured when an explosive device was thrown at them during an arrest raid in a northern West Bank refugee camp in the predawn hours of Wednesday morning, the military said.

On soldier sustained light injuries, the other moderate ones, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

“During the night, IDF soldiers conducted an arrest raid for a suspect in the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus,” the military said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“During the raid two soldiers were injured, lightly and moderately, apparently from shrapnel from an explosive charge that was thrown at them. The injured [soldiers] were taken to a hospital for medical treatment,” the IDF said in a statement.