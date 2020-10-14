Join our Community
2 soldiers injured after explosive thrown at them during West Bank raid

Military says one serviceman lightly wounded, the other moderately hurt during arrest operation in Balata refugee camp in Nablus

By Judah Ari Gross 14 October 2020, 7:52 am 0 Edit

Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Illustrative image of the IDF 931 Nachal Brigade seen during search patrols in Balata refugee camp near Nablus in the West Bank, on the night of June 16, 2014. (IDF Spokesperson/Flash90)
Two Israeli soldiers were injured when an explosive device was thrown at them during an arrest raid in a northern West Bank refugee camp in the predawn hours of Wednesday morning, the military said.

On soldier sustained light injuries, the other moderate ones, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

“During the night, IDF soldiers conducted an arrest raid for a suspect in the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus,” the military said.

“During the raid two soldiers were injured, lightly and moderately, apparently from shrapnel from an explosive charge that was thrown at them. The injured [soldiers] were taken to a hospital for medical treatment,” the IDF said in a statement.

