2 suspects charged with October murder of Kafr Qara man

Two men were charged on Sunday over the late October killing of a man in the Arab city of Kafr Qara in the north of Israel.

Cousins Ahmad Masri, 20, and Mohammed Zahalka, 27, are accused of fatally shooting Qassem Jawi, 37, outside his home, in front of his wife, children, and nephew on October 26.

The murder was due to a conflict between the families, the charge sheet said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Police told the Haifa court where the criminal charges were filed Sunday that witnesses were uncooperative in the case.

Recent months have seen a wave of killings and crime in the Arab Israeli community. Arab leaders say police largely ignore the violence in their communities, which include family feuds, mafia turf wars, domestic violence and so-called honor killings.

A number of demonstrations and large rallies have been held to protest what Arab Israelis say is a failure to adequately deal with the wave of criminal violence within the community.

Earlier this month, Ibrahim Hasarma of the northern town of Bi’ina died of gunshot wounds sustained two weeks earlier. Hasarma was the 89th Arab Israeli murder victim this year, according to Channel 13 news.