6 more virus deaths bring toll to 685; testing slumps over weekend

The Health Ministry on Sunday night recorded six new COVID-19 deaths since the morning, bringing the national toll since the start of the pandemic to 685.

The ministry also announced 482 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, but the relatively low figure appeared to be the result of fewer tests conducted over the weekend, not an actual decline in infections. Just 8,748 test results were returned Saturday, 8.7 percent of which were positive, according to the data.

Israel’s daily coronavirus cases have hovered between 1,000 and 2,000 for several weeks, with some 30,000 tests a day. Testing numbers generally drop over the weekend.

The number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic was at 92,680 as of Sunday evening, including 23,491 active cases. Serious cases stood at 382, including 112 people on ventilators. Another 183 were in moderate condition and the rest have mild or no symptoms.

The latest data came as Israel’s loosened its quarantine requirements for some travelers, and as the economy saw its steepest contraction in 45 years.

Later Sunday evening the so-called coronavirus cabinet, a forum of ministers dealing with the virus outbreak, agreed to allow restaurants, public places, workplaces, and prayer houses to host up to 20 people indoors and 30 people gathered out of doors, regardless of the size of the premises, and on condition that those present are able to keep at least two meters from each other.

It marked a relaxing of restrictions imposed on Friday limiting smaller restaurants to just 10 patrons and those larger than 80 square meters to 20. The new rule will go into affect at 7 p.m. on Monday.

A Channel 12 survey conducted Sunday indicated Israelis were split on whether the government should impose a national lockdown to stem the high morbidity rate. It found that 49% were against a closure, 43% were in favor, and 8% were undecided.

As the coronavirus outbreak hit Israel, the country was put into a lockdown in mid-March that all but brought the economy to a standstill. The lockdown measures were eased in May, bringing a surge in virus cases.

Meanwhile, workers at national laboratories threatened on Sunday to go on strike from August 30, amid a breakdown in talks over pay and conditions.

“The ministries of finance and health have been playing ping pong with us for more than five years, throwing the responsibility from side to side,” said Esther Admon, chair of the union of biochemists and laboratory workers.

“One would expect the coronavirus to end this silly saga and clarify the importance of the stability of the laboratories, but even the brightest warning lights do not move anyone.”