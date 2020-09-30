60-year-old man killed in Ashkelon apartment fire

A 60-year-old man was killed in a fire that broke out in a four-story residential building in the southern city of Ashkelon on Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to rescue a man, who was trapped in his fourth-floor apartment, where the fire broke out.

According to the Israel Fire and Rescue services, firefighters found the man in critical condition and immediately transferred him to paramedics to receive on-site emergency treatment.

At the same time, firefighters located and extinguished the blaze while searching for other trapped people.

According to a Hatzalah paramedic who was called to the scene, the man died of his injuries shortly after he attempted to provide emergency medical treatment.

The Israel Police opened an investigation into the cause and circumstance of the fire.