7 Iranian pilgrims wounded in shooting attack in Iraq
No group claims responsibility after bus returning to Baghdad from Shiite pilgrimage town comes under attack by gunmen

In this October 4, 2015, file photo, an Iranian mourner weeps during a funeral ceremony, attended by thousands of mourners in Tehran, Iran, for some of the pilgrims who were killed in a stampede during the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia in September 2015. (AP/Vahid Salemi, File)
BAGHDAD — Police and medical officials say seven Iranian Shiite pilgrims traveling in central Iraq were wounded when their bus came under attack by unidentified gunmen late Sunday.

The officials said that the bus carrying 10 pilgrims, seven of them Iranian, was some 50 kilometers north of the capital of Baghdad when gunmen opened fire.

It was travelling from Samarra, a Shiite pilgrimage destination, to Baghdad.

They said the wounded passengers were taken to a hospital, including a woman who was in serious condition.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with briefing regulations.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

